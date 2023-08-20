13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday, August 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Showers continue Sunday morning as what is now Tropical Storm Hilary moves north along Mexico's Baja Peninsula. Temperatures in Las Vegas are in the mid 60s to low 70s, and highs today will struggle to reach near 80° alongside clouds and occasional additional showers. The best chance for additional thundershowers will reach Las Vegas this afternoon. Wind gusts from the northeast and east will reach 25 mph this afternoon and strengthen to 50 mph southeast gusts tonight as the center of what's left of Hilary moves into Southern California. Southeast gusts of 30 mph are expected Monday morning as the system continues to pull north away from Southern Nevada. Wind gusts may hit 60 mph tonight in Mt. Charleston and the Spring Mountains. A High Wind Warning is in place for all areas from 2pm Sunday to 5am Monday.

A Flood Watch remains in place through Monday afternoon. Rain totals from Friday through Sunday morning in Las Vegas have generally ranged from 0.50" to 1.00", with 1.00" to 2.00" in Red Rock Canyon and the Spring Mountains. Another 0.50" to 1.00" of rain could fall around Las Vegas through Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday morning, namely in areas that see thundershowers and heavier rain this afternoon. The biggest flood threat will be from the Spring Mountains westward, toward Pahrump and especially the deserts of Southern California. Rain totals in the Spring Mountains may exceed 5.00" from Sunday through Monday, so flash flooding is still a very real concern.

Monday sees mid 80s as rain and storm chances favor the morning but can't be ruled out in the afternoon. Travel into California on Monday along I-15 through Mountain Pass and Baker and Barstow should still be monitored closely.

The moisture from Hurricane Hilary is slow to thin out this upcoming week, so Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday see a 30% to 40% chance for pop-up showers and storms alongside lots of humidity. Highs climb to the upper 80s Tuesday and low 90s midweek, still 10° or more below average for late August. Upper 90s to 100° highs return Friday and Saturday as pop-up storm chances drop to 10% to 20%.