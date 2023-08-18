Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, August 18, 2023

Hot with spotty storms today
The August 18, 2023 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 08:58:26-04

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 80s to near 90° at sunrise. Las Vegas looks partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms today (30% chance). Highs reach 102° this afternoon, when stray storms may deliver strong wind gusts and lightning. Temperatures tonight fall to the upper 80s as a small chance for thundershowers lingers at 20%.

A Flood Watch is posted Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as moisture from Hurricane Hilary moves through California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. Las Vegas expects 1" to 2" of rainfall across these three days, with 2" to 4" in the Spring Mountains, and possibly more in the Southern California deserts. Flooding will likely develop, namely Sunday and Monday as the bulk of the tropical moisture moves through.

Saturday in Las Vegas will be mainly cloudy and in the mid 80s with scattered showers and thunder in the morning and afternoon turning widespread in the evening and at night. Rain chances climb from 80% Saturday to 100% Sunday and hover at 80% Monday. Highs will not escape the upper 70s on Sunday as thick clouds accompany the wet weather; that's about 25° below average for mid-August in Las Vegas. Monday sees mid 80s as widespread showers and storms linger. As the moisture from Hurricane Hilary is slow to thin out, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday see a continued 40% chance for pop-up showers and storms. Highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s those days, which is 10° below average.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018