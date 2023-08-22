Watch Now
Lee Canyon Resort closed until 'at least August 25' due to Hilary storms

Posted at 8:43 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 23:46:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Operators at the Lee Canyon Ski Resort have announced the property will be closed until Friday as clean up efforts continue following Tropical Storm Hilary.

In a statement Monday, representatives for the property say 9.8 inches of rain fell on the area due to storms caused by Hurricane-turned-Tropical Storm Hilary over the weekend.

Lee Canyon workers are not able to properly assess potential damage to the property while the US Forest Service has the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area closed for safety and clean up efforts.

The closure is set to be lifted on Friday, August 25.

"Lee Canyon received a tremendous amount of rain in a short period. Our crews are preparing to thoroughly study the storm's impact on our terrain," said Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon's general manager.

In the meantime, their website will keep the public updated on the property's closure.

"Lee Canyon's priority is to ensure public safety. We appreciate the community's patience as we move through this experience," Hooper continued.

