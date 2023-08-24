Daily lives of Mt. Charleston residents change as crews repair tropical storm damages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary continues to pose challenges for both residents and visitors in the Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon areas.

The storm's effects have led to road closures impacting the daily lives of those living in the region and individuals seeking to explore the area's mountain trails.

Residents of the Mt. Charleston community and first responders were granted access via an emergency temporary road opened on Wednesday. However, State Route 157, commonly called Kyle Canyon Road, remains off-limits to the general public due to extensive flood damage.

Road crews are actively engaged in addressing the damage caused by the storm.

Martina Mancha and her husband, tourists from Fresno, had their plans disrupted by the closures.

"We were planning to look around at the scenery and take a little hike, but we were told we had to turn around because the road was washed out," Manja said.

Officials from Clark County are monitoring the weather closely, as the National Weather Service has forecasted a possibility of thunderstorms in the area on Thursday. These potential thunderstorms could complicate ongoing repair efforts in the affected regions.

The status of road closures will continue to be updated by the Nevada Department of Transportation in collaboration with Clark County officials.

As the community navigates the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hurricane Hilary, their resilience remains evident in the face of the challenges arising from this natural event.