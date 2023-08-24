13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, August 24, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Thursday starts near 80° with a mostly sunny sky and light wind. Humidity is noticeable as highs reach the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. Storms will form near the mountains at midday and then drift northeast, so Las Vegas has a 30% storm chance (with lightning, gusty winds, and pockets of heavy downpours).

Friday looks storm-free as we return to 100° for the first time in over a week. Some humidity lingers tomorrow, but trends down over this weekend. Sunshine sends highs to 102° Saturday, 104° Sunday, and we stay near 105° through the first half of next week, which is a bit above-average for late August in Las Vegas. Aside from occasional afternoon breezes, the weather looks quiet. A round of southwest winds may buffer Southern Nevada by midweek. Lows at night will remain warm, falling to the low 80s in Las Vegas.

To beat the late summer heat, avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.