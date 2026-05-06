Latest Las Vegas housing report shows lower prices, fewer sales

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More homes are becoming available in the Las Vegas valley and at lower prices.

The latest report released by Las Vegas Realtors shows home prices and home sales both saw a decline in April of 2026 compared to the same time last year.

The median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada during April was $473,875, according to LVR. That’s down 1.3% from one year earlier and from the all-time high of $488,995 set in November 2025.

LVR reported a total of 2,643 existing local homes, condos and townhomes sold in April. Compared to April 2025, sales were down 2.9% for homes and down 2% for condos and townhomes.

“Our LVR data shows that the local housing market is softening a bit, especially at lower price points,” said LVR President George Kypreos. “But when you look at the big picture, demand for homes here remains strong, and we could still use more homes to serve the steady stream of people moving to Southern Nevada. We still have fewer than 10,000 properties ready for sale. That’s not a lot in a community of about 2.5 million people.”

Housing has been an ever-present concern for Las Vegas locals.

In her recent State of the City address, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley ran through a laundry list of new residential projects throughout the city, including projects that will bring hundreds of new homes to downtown Las Vegas.

Watch our coverage of her address here:

Berkley charts course for Las Vegas's future

Additionally, the opening of new affordable housing options is something we've covered in all corners of the Las Vegas Valley.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of April 2026.

