New affordable housing community opens in Southwest Las Vegas, offering relief for local families

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new affordable housing community is opening in Southwest Las Vegas, giving families a chance at safe, stable living in a growing part of the valley.

Affordable housing continues to be difficult to find in the area. However, this new community is giving families more options. For example, a family of four typically needs to earn between $60,000 and $80,000 a year to qualify for Southern Pines Family Apartments.

WATCH | Affordable housing opens in Southwest Las Vegas, offering relief for locals

Affordable housing opens in Southwest Las Vegas, offering relief for locals

“Three bedroom for $1,590,” said new resident Tiffany Butler.

Butler recently moved into the 240-unit affordable housing community with her children. She says while her family loves their new home, the affordability is what stands out most.

“I started to put my name on the list and I just waited and waited… I was like, I’m gonna get this. I just prayed, and I got in,” Butler said.

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After months of waiting, Butler says finally being approved brought relief.

Now settled into a three-bedroom unit, she says the space has made a big difference for her family.

“It’s really big… we each have our own room… I have my own bathroom… and it’s brand new,” she said.

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But beyond comfort, Butler says the lower cost is helping her get back on track financially.

“I’ve been able to catch up on my bills that I was behind on,” she added.

The community was developed by Nevada HAND, a nonprofit focused on expanding access to affordable housing in Southern Nevada.

According to President and CEO Audra Hamernik, eligibility is based on both household size and income.

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“So if you see here, a single person can earn as little as $15,000… that’s one end of the spectrum… and a family of five might earn as high as $88,000… and all of this is set at the federal level through HUD,” Hamernik said.

Officials say the goal is to provide high-quality housing options for working families who may otherwise be priced out of the market.

For Butler, the impact goes beyond affordability.

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“It’s amazing. When I come home, I come home with a smile… I just feel like peace,” she said.

Residents interested in applying or learning more about affordable housing options in Southwest Las Vegas can find additional information here.