Expanded affordable senior apartment community opens in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As rent prices continue to challenge households across the Las Vegas Valley, a new affordable housing option for seniors is now open in North Las Vegas—offering both new apartments and renovated units for low-income residents.

The Pearson Pines Senior Apartments has added 61 new units and renovated 58 existing apartments, expanding access to affordable housing in a market where many seniors say costs are becoming unmanageable.

For resident Yvonne Clark, the community has already made a meaningful difference in her daily life.

“I love the property, it’s safe,” Clark said. “I cannot afford higher rent… because I couldn’t do it by myself.”

Clark says the upgrades completed by Nevada HAND have improved the overall quality of the community while keeping costs within reach for seniors on fixed incomes.

“They did a good job, excellent job,” she added.

According to Nevada HAND President and CEO Audra Hamernik, rent at the property ranges from about $500 to $1,100 per month, with utilities included.

“At this particular location, rents are ranging between $500 and $1,100, and that includes utilities,” Hamernik said. “It makes the difference of whether or not they are getting medicine or groceries.”

Hamernik says the need for affordable housing across Nevada remains severe.

“The need in Nevada for affordable housing is critical,” she said. “We are short around 90,000 units for people that are very low income.”

According to Zillow, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in North Las Vegas is roughly $1,300—down slightly from the previous month, but still hundreds of dollars higher than what many residents in affordable housing communities pay.

Federal guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development classify a single person in North Las Vegas as “very low income” if they earn roughly $35,000 a year, or about $2,900 per month before taxes.

For Clark, having access to stable housing has been life-changing.

“Living here has been phenomenal,” she said.

Only three units remain. Interested applicants can visit the leasing office for more information. The community is located near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cartier Avenue in North Las Vegas.