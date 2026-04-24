HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new housing community is bringing more than 900 homes to Henderson priced from $350,000 to $450,000.

State and local leaders gathered Thursday to usher in the new community near Stephanie and Galleria. The 110-acre lot will feature homes built by KB Home, offering options significantly under the area's average home price.

"This development brings more than 900 new homes to Henderson," Mayor Michelle Romero said.

With average home prices hitting $480,000 in March, locals I spoke with are split on whether the new price range is truly affordable.

New housing community is bringing more than 900 homes to Henderson

"I think it’s great, you know, I think anything we can do to make it affordable, particularly for families," 67-year-old Henderson resident David Morris said.

"I think it is, there’s almost no alternative to it?" Morris said.

Other residents feel the prices are still too high for the average family.

"Do you think that’s affordable? Absolutely not," Henderson resident Robert Holland said.

"So, yeah, those should be in the $200,000 range? 100% even if now mid $100s, I think," Holland said.

The development will include parks, walkways, and a variety of housing styles to choose from.

"It varies anywhere from sort of your traditional single-family, we have attached products, we have two-story towns, three-story towns, so a little bit of everything," Jim McDade, division president for KB Home in Southern Nevada, said.

"Everything has a minimum of three bedrooms; we also have the ability to personalize your home," McDade said.

While the lot is still empty except for model homes, KB Home expects the first houses to be built in about 60 days. The entire community is expected to be fully complete in three years, and homes are already selling.

"You either are totally priced out and will never be able to own a home, or you’re going to have to figure out how to make it," Morris said.

"Hopefully, things that they’re building, like this new development, that families can afford," Morris said.

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