Las Vegas woman makes mistake paying in full to unlicensed contractor. Now, she's warning others.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman says she recently lost thousands of dollars to valley contractors. She thought she could trust them but learned the hard way: you've got to do your homework.

"I used to see him at church all the time. And one day, I went up to him and reached out to him," says homeowner Barbara Ojito.

K&A IMPROVEMENTS

She says that's how she met Al Lagunas. She hired his company, K&A Improvements, run by Al and his grandson.

"K&A, K stands for Kevin Filliger and Al Lagunas," Ojito said.

She says she hired them last December to reshingle her roof and build a new backyard patio.

Nearly a year later, it's not hard to see something is not right.

"It's disgusting," she said. "It is."

The stucco comes apart in her hands. The light fixtures and fans don't work and are installed incorrectly, moving in place with just a touch.

"It's just been a nightmare," she said.

She says she paid K&A Improvements about $20,000. She has the video showing her making some of the payments.

She says they stopped coming months ago and won't return her calls.

NO MONEY LEFT

"I spent all this money, and I gave them plenty of time to do this," she said. "And that hurts me because now I don't have any money to be able to fix this."

Channel 13 tried contacting K&A Improvements, but they wouldn't answer our calls.

Filliger did, however, respond to our text messages. He claims he had nothing to do with this job, and his grandfather collected all the funds.

Ojito says that's a lie.

"That's who I hired. Both of them. See, they cover each other. One day, they tell you one thing, and then the next day, they tell you something else," she said. "They're in it together."

So, where did Ojito go wrong? She admits she never checked their licensing.

"We were able to determine they're an unlicensed contractor," says David Behar, Director of Investigations at the Nevada State Contractors Board.

WARNING: What you need to know before hiring a contractor

He says there are three important rules when hiring any contractor.

One: Check for a license. You can search for a license on the Contractors Board website.

You can also call their office. They'll even come to you.

SIGN CONTRACT

"We actually will be happy to meet with somebody in person if they don't have transportation to come here to assist them in filling out a complaint," Behar said.

Number two: Sign a contract. The only thing Barbara got was a few lines scribbled on a piece of lined paper.

The Contractors Board says it's important to get every detail of your project in writing, including a payment plan.

Three: Never pay full price for a project upfront.

"It's $1,000 or 10 percent of the contract unless that contractor has acquired a consumer protection bond," Behar said.

As for Ojito, she's filed a complaint, and her case is under investigation. Now, she's sharing a warning with others.

"Make sure that they have a license. Make sure because I gave them the job... Please don't give the money like I did. I pay them in full. Don't do that," says Ojito.

If you have a complaint involving a licensed of unlicensed contractor, be sure to file a complaint with the Contractors Board.

Licensed contractors can face fines and a possible license suspension. Unlicensed contractors can face criminal charges.

