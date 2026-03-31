LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TSA officers at Harry Reid International Airport received partial backpay today following a 44-day partial government shutdown, but workers have not been made completely whole.

On Friday, President Trump ordered partial backpay for federal workers. Today, a majority of officers received one-and-a-half to two paychecks. However, none received the full amount owed, and overtime pay is still missing.

WATCH: Abel Garcia talks to the American Federation of Government Employees about receiving partial backpay

Las Vegas TSA workers receive partial backpay as another potential government shutdown looms in weeks

Keith White with the American Federation of Government Employees said TSA agents at the Las Vegas airport avoided major delays by covering extra shifts. Security lines stayed under a half hour most of the time.

"While others were experiencing four or five-hour wait times, that did not happen here at Harry Reid Airport. A lot of employees jumped in and helped out when they were short-staffed. A lot of our supervisors, a lot of our leads were able to jump in and helped out," White said.

"We're happy to have received a check today. We still haven't been made whole, but we were able to receive a check, which is going to allow for us to catch up on some of our bills," White said.

White said workers were still recovering from a shutdown less than six months ago, before this latest one forced many to take out loans.

White warns the calm at the airport may be short-lived. With ICE agents still stationed at some airports and Congress on recess, key DHS funding remains unresolved.

Another shutdown could be just weeks away. TSA officers could be back in the same situation, which could mean partial paychecks ending and staffing gaps widening.

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