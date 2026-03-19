TSA workers face financial hardship as the partial government shutdown halts paychecks

A partial government shutdown is bringing real financial hardship to TSA workers at Harry Reid International Airport.

I sat down with a veteran officer in our community who has been on the job for more than 10 years. She is a single mother who asked to remain anonymous, but she invited me into her home to share what life looks like when paychecks stop coming.

"We are on our 2nd government shutdown for TSA within months, and we are not — we haven't recovered from the last one," the TSA worker said.

She said gas prices are climbing, bills are stacking up, and what little pay she had is gone.

"Creditors are not being forgiving with many of the bills that are due. Most of us had under a $300 paycheck, which is now gone," the TSA worker said.

She said her son and her pets depend on her.

"If this goes another week or whatever — what am I gonna do? Am I gonna have food at all? Am I gonna be able to pay my rent or mortgages?" the TSA worker said.

"We're all suffering in a different way, and a lot of us are just suffering in silence," the TSA worker said.

I asked her what the food and essentials pantry looks like for TSA workers at the airport.

"It's not good. We opened it up the first day and a lot of the items in there were helpful. By day two...There was... it was almost empty. There was nothing really left," the TSA worker said.

She said the uncertainty is crushing and worries what this crisis could mean for travelers. I asked how the lack of pay could potentially jeopardize the safety of air travel if people decide to stop showing up for their jobs.

"If more people decide not to show up for work due to lack of funding, you're going to see..Extremely long wait lines," the TSA worker said.

She is calling on lawmakers to give TSA workers year-round funding and hopes the community can step up during these challenging times.

"It... it doesn't have to be major — anything, God, anything would help us. Especially essential things that we need at home," the TSA worker said.

Harry Reid International Airport has reopened its food pantry for workers. They are in need of nonperishable food, toiletries, baby items, and pet supplies. Donations can be dropped off weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

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