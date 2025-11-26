Las Vegas tourism drops, Strip offering new deals on shows, rooms and more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Las Vegas tourism numbers are in and they show yet another month of decline, but if you go down to the Las Vegas Strip, you'll notice there's still a lot of people and large crowds.

So, what's bringing the crowds in? One word, deals.

Nassir Allen is a Las Vegas local living here for the past four years. He's looking for a good show deal on the strip to take his family to this week. They're visiting for the holiday. '

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham talks to locals about taking advantage of deals for shows and more

“If I didn’t have the discounts, I would not be attending these shows," said Allen.

I asked him what shows they were going to check out this week.

“Actually, yeah, we’re going to see the O Show and then the Michael Jackson Show over at Mandalay Bay," said Allen.

Both of those shows have a 25% off Black Friday deal going on right now.

As for the others, upwards of 80% off for some tickets.

But, that's not all, room rates are also down too. All eight Caesars strip hotels, offering deals nearly every day through next year.

“It really does help out," said Jeremiah Tran, who is visiting Las Vegas with his wife, two kids and in-laws.

“I’m not surprised but it’s really nice, because it does make gambling a lot more fun, a lot more affordable," said Lynn Miller, who frequently visits Las Vegas.

Most tourists whom I spoke on Tuesday agree. If you're spending less on the hotel, then the money can go elsewhere.

“You know you get the chance to spend more on shows and food and gambling," said Miller.

All these deals come as tourism numbers continue to drop.

The new numbers show visitor volume, hotel occupancy, room inventory, average daily rate and room nights occupied are all down this October compared to October 2024.

Visitor volume is down 4.4% at 3,409,100.

Room Inventory is down 0.3% at 150,126.

Hotel Occupancy is down 2% at 83.7%.

Average Daily Rate is down 6% at $203.88.

Room Nights Occupied is down 2.7% at 3,895,800.

However, Convention attendance is up 7.9% at 603,600 this October compared to October 2024.

As for Nassir, he thinks these deals can help. It'll definitely bring him back to the strip, too.

“Oh 100%, anything that has a local discount or deal on it, I’m there," said Allen.

The people on the strip who I spoke to tell me they just hope these deals will last and they hope it becomes more affordable across the Las Vegas Strip.