Las Vegas sees third anti-ICE protest following two days of student demonstrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As tensions mount over immigration enforcement practices across the country, Nevada residents (and lawmakers) continue to voice their concerns.

Earlier this week, we tracked two days of anti-ICE protests across the valley staged by students, and spoke with CCSD students about their decision to speak out — and walk out.

On Saturday afternoon, Channel 13 received a call regarding a third demonstration against ICE at Boca Park.

Channel 13 is in the area of Boca Park now to learn more.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

