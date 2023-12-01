Las Vegas rally urges release of Israeli hostages, highlights Amazon engineer's captivity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rally held Thursday evening outside the Venetian called for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The demonstration was not only for the 200-plus hostages but also for Sasha Troufanov, an Amazon engineer also being held.

Troufanov was supposed to attend a major Amazon conference in Las Vegas this week but is now a hostage.

The valley community and tourists attending the conference united to bring all hostages home. Micky Shulman, a member of the IAC, emphasized the importance of drawing attention to Troufanov's situation.

"There is a big convention right now by Amazon. Not even once was his name mentioned by anyone. It's very unfortunate. We are here today. There are Israelis, Americans, Jews, non-Jews; you'll see a few people that are not even Jewish came to show support and solidarity with what's happening," Shulman said.

Shulman told Channel 13 they will continue fighting for the hostages' return and raising awareness of the situation in Israel.

Recent news from Scripps also reports that Israel released another group of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas released six more hostages Thursday afternoon, adding to the two released earlier in the day and bringing Thursday's total to eight. The Israeli military said all of the hostages had been returned to Israel for medical evaluation and would be reunited with their families.

Israel says it has resumed military operations in Gaza.

