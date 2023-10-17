Supporters of Palestinians rallying Tuesday in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Supporters of Palestinians are rallying in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday.

The rally will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. at 333 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

"Now is not the time to be silent," Nevadans for Palestinian Liberation said on their flyer post. "A genocide is playing out in Gaza right in front of the whole world, and we must do everything we can to stop these massive atrocities."

According to the post, NPL and Fifth Sun Project are hosting the rally.

According to recent news from the Associated Press, the Israeli military said it had no involvement in an explosion that killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital. It said a rocket misfired by militants caused the blast.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says an Israeli airstrike caused the blast and said it killed some 500 people — many of whom had sought shelter from an ongoing Israeli offensive.

Our Alyssa Bethencourt will be at the rally and have a report on our 11 p.m. show on Channel 13 or ktnv.com/live.