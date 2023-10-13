Las Vegas police increase presence downtown as supporters of both Israel and Palestine come out in full force

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD officers have an increased presence in downtown Las Vegas Thursday evening as supporters of both Israel and Palestine hold rallies at the same time and location.

Supporters are keeping separate right now, each holding simultaneous rallies on the same street.

Turnout is expected to be upwards of 1,000 people in a show of connection that locals have to the brewing battle in the Middle East.

LVMPD says they are continuing to monitor the event as it pertains to matters of public safety violations of applicable county, city, or state laws. Continuing by saying there are no planned road closures currently in effect.

