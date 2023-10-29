Supporters of Israel rallying at Ceasars Palace Forum Shops Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Israeli-American Council is hosting a rally in front of the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on Sunday night.

"Bring them home now," a poster for the rally says. "Stand with Israel and show your support."

According to the flyer, five other organizations support the council, such as Jewish Nevada and the Anti-Defamation League.

The rally is expected to start around 6 p.m.

Recently, at least 200 were detained, with some reports suggesting up to 300, as a massive crowd protested at New York's Grand Central Terminal.

Scripps News says demonstrators were calling for an immediate end to airstrikes as Israel said it was expanding a ground incursion in the Palestinian territories.

Israel's military said it continued to find and target Hamas commanders who directed the attack on October 7.

Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a U.N. agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

KTNV's Isabella Martin will report on the rally.