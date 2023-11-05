Protestors gather on Las Vegas Strip to demand ceasefire in Gaza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of protestors gathered in front of the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to organizers, the rally aimed to amplify the voice advocating for peace and resolution to the conflict between Hamas and Israel and to end the "inhumane attacks" in Gaza.

Demonstrators held Palestine flags and chanted, "Free Palestine" and "Ceasefire." They were also seen holding signs reading, "Stop the Genocide."

This protest comes after the Israeli bombardment of Gaza began in response to a terrorist attack orchestrated by Hamas militants last month. At least 9,500 people — including 3,900 children and 2,509 women — have been killed on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of October, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Hanna Kaber, a demonstrator, told Channel 13, "We are not against the Jews, we are cousins. So we are asking to put down the guns, the bombs, the airplanes, and the tanks and negotiate as human beings."

Demonstrators marched peacefully from the Venetian down to Caesars Palace and back.