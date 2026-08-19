Las Vegas public works official resigns amid investigation into fatal workplace shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A senior public works employee for the City of Las Vegas has resigned amid the ongoing investigation into a fatal shooting at a City public works facility.

In an email to Channel 13, the City of Las Vegas confirmed public works deputy director Matthew Meyer would resign from his role, effective September 8.

Documents obtained by Channel 13 identified Meyer as one of the officials to whom city workers Joey McLean and Brysen Kim shared complaints about each other before Kim's arrest for fatally shooting McLean on the job.

City records have revealed months of conflict between Kim and McLean in the months leading up to the fatal shooting on June 12.

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The news comes just days after McLean's widow publicly announced her intent to sue the City of Las Vegas over her husband's death.

Acting public works director Michael Cunningham did not cite the ongoing investigation in his email to public works employees announcing Meyer's departure, but wrote that Meyer is "heading into a new chapter in his career" after 13 years with the City.

Kim is charged with open murder and has pleaded not guilty.