City of Las Vegas releases timeline of events leading up to maintenance worker's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After learning of the indictment of a maintenance worker accused of fatally shooting his coworker in June, Channel 13 has obtained a timeline of events from the City of Las Vegas (COLV) leading up to this incident.

The assessment was created by their HR Director, Deputy City Manager, and City Manager on Thursday. Channel 13 initially learned on June 16 that HR concerns between the two men existed prior to the shooting.

Read the full timeline below:

City of Las Vegas Initial Assessment Workplace Violence incident by troy.gingerich

February

The issues between Brysen Kim, the alleged shooter, and Joey McLean, the victim, were initially reported on Feb. 12 when Kim submitted a complaint to HR about McLean's conduct.

On the same day, McLean sent a transfer request to HR without providing an explanation.

A formal complaint about McLean was sent in by Kim on Feb. 17, which is when an investigation was opened by HR. According to COLV, nine employees were interviewed between Feb. 23 and Mar. 2, resulting in McLean being placed on paid administrative leave from Feb. 25 to Mar. 16.

The assessment details the concerns Kim included as possible sabotage involving vehicle tailgate operations, harassment, and inappropriate messaging via text.

On Mar. 23, McLean submitted numerous "complaints, allegations, and requests to HR, some of which involved Kim," which were forwarded to a different investigation by HR.

March

A notice of Proposed Disciplinary Action (NPDA) was issued to McLean on Mar. 2, with a hearing set for Mar. 5. They determined that the "findings substantiated McLean's unprofessional conduct, inappropriate text communication, and verbal confrontation in the workplace."

McLean returned to work on Mar. 20 at the conclusion of the investigation.

April

During shifts in March and April, McLean and Kim were scheduled to work the same shifts 12 times, but were assigned separate tasks by supervisors and crew leaders to ensure they did not work together.

May

On May 6, HR finished investigating the complaints submitted by McLean, and found that "some complaints were substantiated but none related to Kim," which determined the denial for his second request for a transfer.

McLean then "took personal leave after refusing to work his assigned task at the beginning of each work shift" from May 8 to May 31, COLV said.

June

Again, Kim and McLean were scheduled to work five of the same shifts but on separate tasks in June.

Kim expressed additional issues with McLean through an email to HR on June 8, and spoke with the HR manager that same day. They recommended meeting with a behavioral health clinician and contacting the Acting Public Works Director, and Kim agreed to do so.

Kim sent messages to the appropriate channels about his concerns between June 8 and June 10, and confirmed meeting in-person with the Deputy City Manager on June 15.

Ahead of that meeting, Kim talked with the Acting Public Works Director, who "noted that Kim seemed satisfied to hear that he was working on his concerns with McLean," adding that "Kim understood when [the acting director] ... needed a little more time."

June 11 — the day before the shooting

A second NPDA was signed by the Acting Public Works Director regarding McLean's "newest conduct and performance issues."

The NPDA was to be delivered in-person to McLean on June 12 to make him aware of a disciplinary hearing that would be held on June 15.

June 12 — the day of the shooting

The morning of June 12, we told you the preliminary details of a shooting that happened near Las Vegas Boulevard and I-11. That day, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a 911 call from Kim saying he had just shot his coworker.

WATCH | LVMPD's full media briefing on the shooting

FULL BRIEFING: Argument between coworkers leads to fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas, police say

Mayor Shelley Berkley later publicly identified McLean as the victim through a social media post.

Statement on incident involving the death of a city employee:



This unspeakable act of violence has shaken our team. I ask that the community join me in mourning the loss of life of employee Joey McLean Please keep Joey’s family, friends and loved ones in your thoughts and in… — Shelley Berkley (@mayoroflasvegas) June 15, 2026

COLV said in their assessment that the NPDA was not delivered to McLean before the shooting occurred.

Kim was arrested on June 12, and remains in custody without bail.

What happens next?

As part of their "immediate actions needed," COLV spoke with both McLean and Kim's families.

Staff scheduled during the shooting were placed on paid leave, and all employees seeking behavioral health resources were provided access to them. The Citywide Department Leadership Team was also alerted to continue monitorning for staff requiring aid in the wake of the incident.

Now, COLV is waing for a final report from Metro police and OSHA to assess their findings, and will be reviewing any changes needed to their current policy and evaluating delivery methods for complinace training.