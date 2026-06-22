City employee who shot, killed coworker remains in custody without bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city maintenance employee accused of shooting and killing his coworker will remain in custody without bail.

Brysen Kim was arrested on June 12 after reportedly shooting his coworker, Joey McLean. Both men worked as city maintenance employees.

WATCH | Here's the full briefing from police in the initial stages of the investigation:

FULL BRIEFING: Argument between coworkers leads to fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas, police say

According to the arrest report, several 911 calls came in around 6 a.m. Friday to report the shooting. One caller was Kim himself, who said, "We need police, I just shot someone. He f***ing threatened me."

Kim later told officers that there had been ongoing disputes with McLean that he had reported to HR, but he felt like nothing had been done to resolve the situation, according to the arrest report.

Now, Kim is being held on a charge of open murder.

During Monday's hearing, a judge decided that Kim would remain in custody without bail.