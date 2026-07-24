LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 1,000 pages of newly obtained City of Las Vegas records reveal months of complaints, internal emails and an HR investigation before one City employee fatally shot another on the job.

The records, obtained by Channel 13, detail an escalating workplace conflict between city maintenance workers Joey McLean and Brysen Kim before McLean was shot and killed June 12 at the City’s Downtown Maintenance Services facility.

WATCH | Records show months of conflict before fatal shooting involving 2 city employees

Records reveal months of conflict before deadly shooting involving two City of Las Vegas employees

Kim is charged with murder. Prosecutors argue the shooting followed a months-long workplace dispute but say nothing justified the use of deadly force. Defense attorneys argue the history between the two men provides important context for what happened that day.

Crime City of Las Vegas releases timeline leading up to maintenance worker's death Narée Asherian

McLean pleaded for an emergency shift change

One of the earliest documents is a February 12 email McLean sent to city leaders requesting an immediate transfer to another shift.

McLean described his situation as an “unforeseen emergency” and wrote that he “absolutely” needed to move.

“I absolutely need to change my shift,” McLean wrote, asking the City to “be flexible and help.”

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Internal emails show city managers quickly connected the request to McLean’s conflict with a co-worker.

Deputy Public Works Director Matthew Meyer wrote: “I believe it is related to an issue Mr. McLean is having with a co-worker. We’re starting an investigation into the allegations made by his co-worker.”

The same email shows managers discussing whether making an exception to the City’s annual shift selection process could set a precedent while acknowledging the workplace dispute was serious enough to investigate.

The City begins investigating

The records show supervisors moved quickly after the complaints were filed.

One internal email instructed supervisors to remind employees to remain professional while investigation meetings were being scheduled.

“I’ll send you paperwork this weekend for investigation meetings,” one supervisor wrote.

The emails document an HR investigation as managers worked to understand the conflict between the two employees.

Complaints came from both employees

Kim submitted several written complaints describing repeated confrontations with McLean and wrote that the workplace had become “very uncomfortable and toxic.”

His complaint outlines several incidents he believed demonstrated ongoing harassment, including allegations involving a dump truck tailgate, verbal exchanges, and other workplace interactions.

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Among the records is a photograph showing the words “Keep It Aloha” finger-written in the dust on the passenger-side door of a city truck.

Kim, who is Hawaiian, told supervisors he believed the message mocked his heritage.

The records do not identify who wrote the message.

Instead, supervisors documented interviewing other employees about the writing as part of the investigation. One employee said the words were not on the truck during the morning inspection, while another reported noticing the writing later in the day.

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Kim also reported McLean repeatedly saying “Bullying isn’t Pono,” a phrase Kim believed referenced his Hawaiian background. According to the records, Kim told supervisors he had a video of McLean saying the phrase, although the supervisor noted he was unable to obtain a copy.

McLean placed on paid administrative leave

As the investigation continued, McLean was placed on paid administrative leave.

Records show city management later determined they had “no objection” to McLean returning to work and recommended a written reprimand.

The records do not explain why city managers concluded returning McLean to work alongside Kim was the appropriate course of action.

According to the City’s own timeline, McLean and Kim then worked the same shift 22 more times during March, April and May before the fatal shooting on June 12.

Prosecutors and defense disagree on what the history means

During court proceedings, prosecutors acknowledged the lengthy history between the two men but argued it does not justify the shooting.

“This is about a six-month, ongoing argument between Brysen Kim and Joey McLean,” prosecutors said. “There were HR complaints going both ways.”

Prosecutors argued the evidence does not support Kim’s claim of self-defense.

KTNV Brysen Kim appears in Clark County District Court on July 1, 2026.

Defense attorneys argued the records provide important context.

“What you see here is not all the history, nor does it explain what happened that day,” one attorney argued.

Defense attorneys also argued the documents show a history of workplace conflict they believe should be considered as the case moves forward.

McLean’s wife remembers her husband

McLean’s wife, Monica, said she knew there had been problems at work but never imagined they would end in tragedy.

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“I was aware of problems that were going on,” she said.

The couple had married only weeks before the shooting.

“We didn’t get to go on our honeymoon and instead of planning my honeymoon I’m planning my husband’s funeral.”

Questions remain

Channel 13 has asked the City of Las Vegas whether the shooting prompted any changes to workplace violence policies, employee complaint procedures, Human Resources practices or supervisory training.

A spokesperson responded saying:

“No policy changes have been made at this time. I am not sure if you got a copy of the initial assessment we put out in late June, but the final slide talks about some of the ongoing work and assessment.”