Las Vegas police to share new details after officer fatally shoots man outside Walmart store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expected to detail the circumstances that led an officer to fatally shoot a man outside a local Walmart store on Tuesday.

The department is expected to speak to media on Friday afternoon to share additional details in the ongoing investigation.

We have learned more about the shooting since our initial reporting, including details from an arrest report for one of the surviving people involved in the altercation that led up to it.

In an initial briefing on the incident, Capt. Brandon Oris told reporters that the shooting stemmed from reports of a fight inside the Walmart store in the 5100 block of Boulder Highway, near Nellis Boulevard, at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Oris said an officer responding to the 911 call encountered an armed man outside the store and fatally shot him.

[FULL BRIEFING] Las Vegas police captain shares initial details in shooting that involved officer

The man has since been identified as Travis Ward. Police said he died at the scene.

Investigators identified Ward as the gunman who shot and critically injured a man inside the store after the man was allegedly involved in an altercation with Ward's wife, identified in the report as Raqiya Smith.

Smith and another woman, Ameea Blue, allegedly fought with a man and woman outside the store before Smith called her husband. According to the arrest report, Walmart security footage shows Ward going into the store, pulling out a handgun, and shooting the other man. Channel 13 has not independently obtained or reviewed the footage cited in the report.

Smith and Blue were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for battery with a deadly weapon, disregard for the safety of persons or property, and conspiracy to commit battery. Smith faces additional charges of battery and theft in an amount less than $650.

The other two people involved in this incident have not been publicly identified.

Police identified the officer shot Ward as Cristobal Magana, who has been with the LVMPD since 2024 and is assigned to the Southeast Area Command's Community Safety Division. After the shooting, he was placed on paid administrative leave.

East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez shares the reaction from local shoppers on Tuesday:

Deadly shooting at a Las Vegas Walmart leaves shoppers shaken: 'It's scary'

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