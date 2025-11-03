Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police release action report on Cybertruck explosion response

Cybertruck Explosion First Responders
Las Vegas Metro Police
Cybertruck Explosion First Responders
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Almost a year after first responding to the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the after-action report on the Tesla Cybertruck explosion that happened Jan. 1, 2025.

Tesla Cybertruck on fire outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas

We brought you extensive coverage of the incident and response outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, and continued to follow the story in the days that followed as we learned more about the person involved, 37-year-old Matthew Alan Livelsberger.

WATCH | Channel 13 team breaks down the Cybertruck explosion at Trump Hotel

Latest on Matthew Livelsberger, suspect in Trump Hotel Cybertruck explosion

Authorities say the report provides a comprehensive review of the response to the incident and a framework to further strengthen future preparedness.

Some areas of improvement the department identified included increased knowledge regarding the unique hazards posed by electric vehicle fires and better and how to better respond to such incidents.

Video shows Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

The report also highlights the success of using drones, 3d laser scanners, specialized cameras and digital forensics to recover information from Livelsberger's digital footprint.

You can read the full after-action report here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.