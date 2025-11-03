Las Vegas police release action report on Cybertruck explosion response

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Almost a year after first responding to the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the after-action report on the Tesla Cybertruck explosion that happened Jan. 1, 2025.

We brought you extensive coverage of the incident and response outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, and continued to follow the story in the days that followed as we learned more about the person involved, 37-year-old Matthew Alan Livelsberger.

Authorities say the report provides a comprehensive review of the response to the incident and a framework to further strengthen future preparedness.

Some areas of improvement the department identified included increased knowledge regarding the unique hazards posed by electric vehicle fires and better and how to better respond to such incidents.

The report also highlights the success of using drones, 3d laser scanners, specialized cameras and digital forensics to recover information from Livelsberger's digital footprint.

You can read the full after-action report here.