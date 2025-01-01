Police responding to vehicle fire near Trump Hotel on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A heavy law enforcement presence is affecting traffic near the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Day.

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned they are responding to a vehicle fire and explosion at 2000 Fashion Show Drive. This is the same location as Trump International Hotel.

Viewer video: Smoke from Trump Hotel car fire

Channel 13 has also learned investigators do not know what caused the blast, whether it was something wrong with the vehicle, something external or some sort of explosive inside the vehicle.

The driver reportedly pulled into the valet area and the vehicle exploded, per an official related to the investigation. The driver is apparently dead and, so far, the only casualty.

Authorities respond to vehicle fire at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

Fashion Show Drive is closed in both directions from Sammy Davis Jr Drive to Las Vegas Boulevard while authorities investigate.

We have a reporter at the scene.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

