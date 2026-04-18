Las Vegas pet cremation owner agrees to plead guilty to theft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas pet cremation business owner accused of fraud has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

On Thursday, Rick Senninger agreed to enter a guilty plea to a felony theft count.

"The parties have agreed upon a restitution amount of $10,882 and some change," said attorney Robert Draskovich, who represented Senninger in court. "He's making significant efforts right now to come up with that money. It's anticipated that he will have that amount paid prior to sentencing in this case and upon payment of those monies, the state will have no opposition to probation."

This story began several years ago after viewers contacted Channel 13 with concerns about how First Call Pet Cremation was doing business. Several pet owners claimed the business was holding onto their pets' remains for months and they didn't receive items that they paid for.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Utah, pet remains from Senninger's business were found dumped in the Utah desert. Between October 2023 and February, Sgt. Lucas Alfred told us police found three separate dump sites containing the remains of approximately 42 animals.

Pet microchips helped authorities identify owners and all of the animals have since been properly cremated.

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The Nevada Attorney General's Office investigated and filed a criminal complaint against Senninger, saying he took thousands of dollars from at least 11 victims.

Senninger, who owns both First Call and Budget Pet Cremation, previously told Channel 13 he understands the community's reaction but blamed everything on his contractor.

"The public should, you know, has a right to be disappointed in me," Senninger said in a Zoom interview. "But the culprit, the one that's caused all of this, the reason there is still pets in the freezer, the reason not everybody got the answers, the reason not everybody got their pet back is because of McKenzie Frei."

Frei did bear some responsibility. Utah court records show she pleaded guilty to several counts of unlawfully disposing of a carcass. The plea deal got her a suspended jail sentence, a $700 fine, and 24 hours of community service.

Senninger is scheduled to be formally sentenced on Thursday.