Charges filed after Las Vegas pet remains were dumped on side of Utah road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has been seeking answers since October after the discovery of 25 bags of animal remains in the Utah desert, all belonging to Las Vegas families who had entrusted First Call Pet Cremation in Las Vegas. Charges have now been filed against a woman accused of dumping these remains.

In November, we traveled to Utah and spoke with Sgt. Lucas Alfred of the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

"It is a current investigation, still ongoing," Alfred said. "We are trying to find that chain of custody for animals that ended up with them."

Throughout the investigation, members of the valley community, including Adrienne Cheng, expressed their frustrations. Cheng, who has been waiting for her 16-year-old dog Hailey's remains since September of last year, voiced her anger and concern.

"I don't know where she is. She could still be in his freezer and I wish he would just tell people," Cheng said. "He can't get it done."

Rick Senninger, the owner of 1st Call Pet Cremation, assured he would update Cheng in December. However, the Chengs have received no word.

"She deserves more than being left in a freezer or dumped in the middle of the desert," Cheng said.

Recent developments provide some answers regarding the individual responsible for dumping the animals' remains in Utah.

"Since that time, our investigation has concluded," Alfred said.

Charges have been filed against a woman named McKenzie Frei. Officials allege that Frei, working with the owner of 1st Call Pet Cremation, was contracted to cremate the animals but instead, dumped their remains in the Utah desert.

"We were able to charge one individual in our county with basically littering, nuisance charges, and operating without a business license," Alfred said.

However, when it comes to Senninger, Alfred said there are no charges pending for him.

"He has not done any activity in our county," Alfred explained.

Attempts to reach Frei for comment on her pending charges received no response. Senninger, when contacted about Frei's charges, sent Channel 13 the following statement.

"Once we became aware of the actions taken by the crematory operator, we stopped bringing in new families and actively assisted Utah law enforcement."

Families like Cheng will soon get answers, according to Senniger.

"Now that the investigation is nearing completion, and once we are assured that providing information to families will not adversely affect prosecution, we will contact families and provide a final resolution, including Hailey's family," Senniger said.

Channel 13 commits to staying in touch with the Cheng family on Hailey's remains and other families facing similar issues. The investigation will be closely followed, with ongoing efforts to push for more answers.