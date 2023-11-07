Pet owners' anguish: The troubling story of lost remains between Las Vegas, Utah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heart-wrenching story that began in our local community has now transcended state boundaries, revealing a disturbing scandal that has touched pet owners' lives.

It all started with two beloved animals: a little cat and a big dog.

Christina Palmer recollects, "My husband and I got him when he was a kitten."

Their beloved cat, Pumpkin, passed away earlier this year. Christina and her husband turned to First Call Pet Cremation in South Central Las Vegas, owned by licensed funeral arranger Rick Senninger, to ensure a proper farewell.

However, their hopes were soon forgotten when five months passed with no contact from First Call, leaving the family in despair. However, Finally, in October, Christina reached out to Senninger, who agreed to deliver the cat's ashes, pawprint, and a lock of its hair.

A doorbell camera captured Senninger's visit, but doubts persisted after receiving the remains. Christina said, "Now that we have his supposed remains and his pawprint and his little fur, I don't... I don't know if it's him."

For the Konold family, their ordeal took a different turn. They contacted First Call in July to help end their dog Mooger's suffering as his health deteriorated.

Jocelyn Konold explains, "All we ever wanted to do was make sure he was comfortable because he was in pain."

The family paid First Call for both euthanasia and cremation services, with expectations of receiving Mooger's ashes in 2 to 4 weeks. However, their beloved dog's remains never reached the crematorium.

Instead, he was discarded on a remote road in central Utah along with nearly two dozen other animals.

Authorities in St. George, Utah, were alerted by a passerby who discovered suspicious bags on a remote backroad trail.

"The deputy was able to respond to the area and located a bag with what looked like a dog carcass inside," Sergeant Lucas Alfred of the Washington County Sheriff's Department said. "So, after a little further investigation scanning the area around, we found about 17 or so animals."

The bodies were in such an advanced state of decomposition that distinguishing between cats and dogs became challenging. Investigations revealed that many of the animals were identified as First Call clients, raising suspicions that all the animals found in Utah may have originated from First Call Pet Cremation in Las Vegas.

Angel Hutchings, owner of Forever Friends Cremation in Toquerville, Utah, revealed that Rick Senninger approached her to work together as he outsourced cremations. Angel referred Senninger to McKenzie Frei, owner of Not Forgotten Pet Cremation in Dammeron Valley, Utah, as she couldn't accommodate additional work.

However, Angel grew concerned when she was asked to cremate two Las Vegas dogs without proper identification.

She expressed her fear of potential mix-ups, saying, "My worry is just that they were splitting those dogs up, like, and turning them into cats or another dog because it's ashes. It's just really scary."

Investigations continue in St. George, where authorities strive to determine the responsible party behind the abandoned animals. While the crime may result in misdemeanor charges in Utah, questions surrounding potential violations like littering persist.

Jocelyn and Christina have filed complaints against First Call Pet Cremation, and the county is investigating. They seek justice and ensure others are spared from such experiences.

Jocelyn firmly asserts, "We don't want a refund. We want justice. We want him to be out of business. People like him, there's only one place for him. It's behind bars."