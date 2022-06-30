Las Vegas Metro Police raid Hells Angels headquarters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday morning there was a police raid at the clubhouse of the outlaw motorcycle gang the Hells Angels.

Police say they were there to serve a search warrant as part of their continuing investigation into the violent shooting that happened on U.S. 95 over Memorial Day Weekend.

A nearby neighbor, who called himself Belineum says he was awakened by what sounded like fireworks. When he looked outside, he saw Metro's SWAT team ramming the clubhouse gates and going inside.

"I was really scared, I wasn't coming outside, believe me," Belineum said.

He says the entry gate was taken off its hinges and a heavy police presence was in front of the Hells Angels clubhouse.

"I could see a big flash ban and we got the whole swat team out there," Belineum said.

Las Vegas Metro confirmed their SWAT team served a search warrant at the outlaw motorcycle gang headquarters in East Las Vegas as part of their continuing investigation into the violent shooting that occurred last month on U.S. 95.

Phil Depalma, a retired detective says raids are often conducted to find other suspects or additional evidence.

"To complete a thorough investigation and cover all bases, these detectives will continue working until there is no more evidence to be sought after," Depalma said.

Richard Devries, Las Vegas chapter president, and Hells Angels prospects, Russell Smith, and Stephen Alo were indicted by a Clark County grand jury on June 10th in the shooting. They face 36 felony charges including attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and discharging a gun at or into an occupied vehicle.

Depalma says even though a case is already preceding against suspects in a case, detectives may still be searching for additional answers. He says added force may also be used to get to where they need to be.

“If they have to take down a fortified structure or something that's fortified, whether it's a gate, bars, surveillance equipment, whatever they have to do to keep everyone safe, to include the suspects that potentially could be inside, they're going to do it,” Depalma said.

Neighbors say this is a rare occurrence as the Hells Angels have been good neighbors, and cause no trouble.

"They hang out they do their own thing, maybe a party here and there, but they don't really bother no one," Belineum said.

A trial date is pending for the three Hells Angels. They are back in court on September 6th.