Shooting involving rival motorcycle gangs on US 95 in Henderson leaves 7 injured, 2 critically

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Seven people were injured in a shooting involving members of two rival motorcycle gangs on a Henderson freeway on Sunday, the city's police department confirmed.

Police say it happened in the northbound lanes of the U.S. 95 freeway, near College Drive, at approximately 11:50 a.m.

PREVIOUS: Henderson police investigate highway shooting on US 95, Horizon Drive

Six people with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. Two of those people were said to be in critical condition.

A seventh person, who police said was confirmed to be involved in the shooting, arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting involved members or affiliates of the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. It wasn't immediately apparent what circumstances led up to shots being fired.

NEW DETAILS: Hells Angels bike gang members shot at Vagos riders on Henderson freeway, report says

Three suspects have since been arrested, police said. They were identified Monday as 66-year-old Richard Devries, 46-year-old Stephen Alo and 26-year-old Russell Smith. All three men were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on charges that include:

6 counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon

6 counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm (with a criminal gang enhancement)

6 counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure or vehicle (with a criminal gang enhancement)

1 count of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon

Police did not immediately elaborate on the suspects' potential affiliations with each other or with either of the motorcycle gangs they mentioned.

The incident shut down traffic on U.S. 95 for several hours while police investigated. Closures were in place from Boulder Highway to Horizon Drive and from Horizon Drive to Pacific Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.