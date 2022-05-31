Arrest report: Hells Angels bike gang members shot at Vagos riders on Henderson freeway

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Members of the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle gang were riding back from a Memorial Day event in Boulder City when they were shot at by rival bike gang members, according to an arrest report.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. on the U.S. 95 freeway in Henderson, police said previously. At least seven people were injured in the fray, two of them critically.

Police announced the arrest of three suspects: 66-year-old Richard "Rizzo" Devries, 46-year-old Stephen Alo and 26-year-old Russell Smith. Devries is identified in an arrest report as the president of the Las Vegas Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. Alo and Smith were Hells Angels prospects, the report states.

According to the police account, Vagos members participated in the Flags over the Dam Memorial Day ride that started in Boulder City, near Hoover Dam. While the riders were setting up to begin, "five Hells Angels members were seen riding around," the report states.

The same five Hells Angels members showed up at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery and "began to cause problems" during the Memorial Day event, investigators were told. The Hells Angels riders allegedly left the cemetery approximately 15 to 20 minutes before the Vagos members left and began to ride toward Henderson.

The Vagos were traveling side by side in the left lane of U.S. 95 when multiple Hells Angels riders approached them in the middle and right lanes, investigators stated.

"Once the Hells Angels OMG pulled up next to the Vagos OMG, some of the Hells Angels OMG riders began to kick at the Vagos OMG riders, trying to knock the Vagos OMG riders over," according to the official account. "Then one of the Hells Angels OMG riders stood up on their motorcycle and started shooting at one of the Vagos OMG riders."

Afterward, the Hells Angels riders continued driving north on U.S. 95, according to the report. The freeway was shut down for several hours on Sunday morning while police investigated, and the injured bikers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators were able to identify the three suspects with assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Intelligence unit, they said. They also used surveillance video that showed Hells Angels OMG members at a business in Boulder City, and compared it with video from an anonymous witness who passed the Hells Angels riders on the freeway at the time of the shooting.

That ultimately led police to Devries, Alo, and Smith. A check of their cell phone records also showed the three were in the area of the shooting, at the approximate time of the shooting, according to the report.

Devries, Alo, and Smith were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

6 counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon

6 counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm (with a criminal gang enhancement)

6 counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure or vehicle (with a criminal gang enhancement)

1 count of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon

Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.