Henderson police investigate highway shooting on highway 95, Horizon Drive

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Sunday around 11:50 a.m., the Henderson Police and Fire said they were dispatched to the area of highway 95 and Horizon Drive in reference to a shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred on the highway and it included at least one victim.

Police also said that highway 95 from Horizon Drive to Boulder Highway is closed in both directions. Horizon Drive from Pacific to Highway 95 is also closed in both directions. The suspect is still outstanding at this time according to police.

Police say that this is an active scene and to avoid the area by using alternate routes.