Henderson police seek eyewitnesses to bike gang freeway shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Investigators in Henderson are asking eyewitnesses to contact them after a shooting involving rival motorcycle gangs this weekend.

According to police accounts, members of the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were riding together on U.S. 95 in Henderson after a Memorial Day event in Boulder City on Sunday morning. They were shot at by bikers affiliated with the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, according to an arrest report.

Six Vagos bikers were injured, at least two of them critically, police said previously. A seventh person was also injured.

As part of the investigation, detectives used video from an eyewitness who drove past the shooting scene to identify three suspects who have since been arrested. One of them was identified in court documents as the president of the Las Vegas Hells Angels charter, 66-year-old Richard "Rizzo" Devries. Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were also arrested.

On Thursday, Henderson police put out a call for additional witnesses to come forward in the investigation.

They asked anyone with information or video to contact Det. Dennis Ozawa at 702-267-4763, or call the department at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

"Tips leading directly to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward," officials said.

