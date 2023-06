LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local won over $63,996 this past weekend on a penny machine Sunday morning.

The local was placing $5.28 bets.

According to officials, the jackpot is worth more than six million pennies.

This jackpot was reported shortly after another local won a jackpot on an 88 Fortunes machine.

Congratulations to the winner.

MORE RECENT GAMING WINS: