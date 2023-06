LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Rampart Casino in Summerlin said a local walked away with a lot more cash in their pocket last weekend.

Officials do not have any photos or did not identify the winner of this jackpot, but they said the local did win on a lucky number from their bet.

The local was placing 88 cent bets on the "88 Fortunes" slot machine when they hit a $21,759 jackpot.

Congratulations to the winner.

