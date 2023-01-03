Las Vegas is getting a makeover in 2023 with million dollar renovation projects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you thought 2022 was spectacular for gaming and tourism-related construction projects, there is a whole lot more in store for 2023.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority construction bulletin shows 581,000 thousand square feet of new convention space and more than 4,700 new hotel rooms bringing the total inventory to more than 156,000 thousand rooms. This marks a 3.1% year-over-year increase.

The new hotel rooms and convention space is largely tied to the redevelopment of the Fontainebleau which will have 3,700 rooms and 550,000 thousand square feet of convention space.

But it doesn't stop there, several smaller projects are lined up for completion including a $30 million room renovation at Circus Circus and interior and exterior renovation of the Miracle Mile Shops attached to the Planet Hollywood Resort.

Come summer time, New York New York rooms will have a brand new look as part of the $63 million renovation taking place.

Come quarter 4, some of the biggest projects in the pipeline will open their door. That includes Station Casinos' Durango Hotel and Casino. The $750 million project will add more than 200 rooms and 21,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

The MSG Sphere at The Venetian will seat more than 17,000 and is expected to have massive indoor and outdoor led screens lighting up the strip skyline.

Toward the end of the year, Golden Entertainment is expected to open its $70 million atomic range golf entertainment complex next door to the Strat.