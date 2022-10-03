Workers will top off 318-foot Durango Casino tower on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Less than seven months after breaking ground, crews will top off the 15-story Durango Casino & Resort this Friday.

A ceremony is planned to mark the placement of the final beam atop the 318-foot tower erected at Durango Drive and the 215 in Spring Valley.

Work on the project began on March 11, with the resort now slated to open "late in the fourth quarter of 2023," according to Station Casinos.

The project will employ more than 1,600 construction workers, and more than 1,200 full-time permanent positions will be filled upon completion, a spokesperson for Station Casinos says.

Durango Casino & Resort is Station Casinos' first new build in 16 years.