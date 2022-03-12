Station Casinos breaks ground on Durango Casino & Resort, its first new build in 16 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos broke ground Friday on a brand new casino.

Durango Casino & Resort is the company's first new build in 16 years. The 83,000-square-foot property is located in Spring Valley, off of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive.

Steve Kreeger, president of Station Casinos, said the new casino will feature several exclusive amenities.

"We want to bring that great gambling experience, that unique dining offering and all the fun and entertainment that you would typically get here to the southwest," Kreeger said.

The Durango casino will feature 200 rooms and suites, 20,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, and a resort-style pool.

Station Casinos plans to invest $750 million in the project, which Kreeger said would "create thousands of construction and permanent jobs, generating tens of millions of dollars in economic impact and tax revenue to the state and county.”

The project is expected to be completed in late 2023.