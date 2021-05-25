Circus-Circus Las Vegas to debut new family rides, experiences

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circus-Circus Las Vegas is getting ready to debut new family rides and experiences at the property.

13 Action News got a behind-the-scenes look this week at what's been taken down to make way for all-new rides and features.

Shana Gerety, vice president of operations, says the property has stayed busy, especially as restrictions are lifted and employees are ready for the new experience families will have.

"Our big focus is we're known for family, kid rides. We're known for that experience. What we're trying to do is capture those smaller kids who don't necessarily get to ride all the big rides. It's a huge thing to us in making sure that every kid in every family has something that they could do here," Gerety said.

Gerety also says the property is making sure everything is clean so people can feel safe, secure and clean.

The Circus-Circus buffet is expected to reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.