Renovations coming to Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will begin an extensive interior and exterior transformation.

The upgrades are expected to be complete with elevated finishes, upgraded technology and digital design elements with new entertainment features, according to a Monday press release.

Miracle Mile Shops guests will also enjoy new and upgraded restaurant zones.

The shops will remain open during construction, which is set to begin in the winter of 2022 and be completed in the spring of 2023.

“Miracle Mile Shops has been a highly successful shopping and entertainment destination in Las Vegas for over 20 years attracting locals, visitors and international tourists,” said Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Miracle Mile Shops. “The renovations are coming at the ideal time as our city welcomes the return of domestic and international tourists. This is not only an investment in Miracle Mile Shops but also in one of the world’s most iconic travel destinations, Las Vegas.”

The revitalized interior will include new flooring, lighting, ceilings, seating and a new sound system. The ever-popular rainstorm feature will also be enhanced.

Miracle Mile Shops will, in several interior locations, feature all-new projection mapping spectacles that will captivate imaginations and transport visitors on visual and sensorial journeys into worlds of wonderment and discovery.

The center’s restaurant zones will be entirely redesigned to allow guests to relax and recharge with a variety of mouthwatering food and beverage options.

Further enhancing the center’s overall atmosphere, the renovation will include a redesign to Miracle Mile Shops’ exterior entrances on the Las Vegas Strip and Harmon Avenue. Guests will be greeted by all new state-of-the-art LED digital screens and signage as well as modernized landscaping.

The 500,000-square-foot shopping center opened in 2000.

Miracle Mile Shops will remain open Sunday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.