LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Holocaust survivor Stephen Nasser celebrated his 95th birthday today, with Mayor Shelley Berkley joining the celebration and proclaiming February 17 as Stephen Nasser Day.

WATCH | Tricia Kean was there to join in the celebration:

Las Vegas Holocaust survivor Stephen Nasser celebrates 95th birthday

Heidi Straus from the Nevada Center for Humanity was also present to honor Nasser, who is the sole survivor from nearly two dozen family members who died in a Nazi death camp.

This birthday marks a significant milestone for Nasser, who has dedicated his life to educating younger generations about the horrors of the Holocaust.

Earlier this year, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department helped restore something precious to Nasser - his statue of two boys, one climbing a ladder, which was stolen from his yard last year. The statue symbolizes the brotherly love between Stephen and his brother, who died in his arms at Auschwitz after they lost their parents and other family members there.

"I thank all my friends and everyone who made this possible today, and I have to say never again remember we are all human beings I don't care what race or religion you are, we are all human beings," Nasser said.

Nasser is also an artist, and his work is currently on display at "The Art of the Holocaust" exhibit at the Nevada Holocaust Museum. The exhibit runs until May 17 at the Sahara West Library, open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

