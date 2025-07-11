LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A statue with profound personal significance to 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Stephen Nasser has been recovered after being stolen from his Las Vegas home weeks ago.

The statue, depicting two boys with one climbing a ladder, symbolizes Nasser's relationship with his brother Andres, who died in his arms at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

"It made my brother smile," Nasser said.

WATCH | Stephen Nasser discusses return of his cherished statue

Las Vegas Holocaust survivor's meaningful statue recovered after theft, discusses its importance

Nasser purchased the statue years ago in Utah while writing a play about his experiences with his brother at Auschwitz. The artwork perfectly captured a poignant moment from their time in the concentration camp.

"My God, that should be a symbol. I am holding a ladder saying goodbye to my brother. He's going to heaven. Just perfect for the play, 'Not Yet, Pista,'" Nasser said.

As the sole survivor among family members who perished in Nazi death camps, Nasser has dedicated his life to honoring his brother's final wishes.

KTNV

"He said keep a smile on your face the rest of your life, as long as you are smiling we will be smiling back at you, and that was a message for a lifetime," Nasser said.

When the cherished keepsake was stolen from Nasser's home, he was devastated. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department distributed photos of the statue, asking the public to be on the lookout.

An off-duty Metro officer spotted the statue, leading to its recovery by Summerlin patrol officers and detectives who personally delivered the news to Nasser.

"We got your statue. I said stop kidding me, it's not April the first... I can't believe it, it's a miracle," Nasser said.

KTNV

Miracles have been abundant for Nasser since surviving the Holocaust. He has used his voice to ensure such atrocities never happen again, writing two books: "My Brother's Voice" and "Journey to Freedom," both based on his experiences in Nazi concentration camps.

Nasser has received numerous awards and recognitions for his advocacy work, including the proclamation of August 8 as Stephen Nasser Day.

Understanding the statue's deep significance, detectives took extra precautions to secure it.

KTNV

"They came back a couple hours later. They had a long steel cable and they cabled it to the tree with a padlock. He said that statue is not going to be removed anymore," Nasser said.

While grateful for the statue's return and the life of purpose he's built in the United States, Nasser expressed serious concerns about rising antisemitism.

"The antisemitism then and now, now it's way overwhelming. It's like a sea coming at you. It's much stronger than it was in 1943 in Hungary," Nasser said.

Nasser has made significant contributions both locally and internationally. He has been recognized by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and his books are read in German schools. The FBI has also honored him with the Humanitarian Award.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.