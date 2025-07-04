Stolen statue returned to local Holocaust survivor after being spotted by off-duty LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local man is grateful to have his statue returned to him, thanks to Las Vegas police, especially with the meaning behind it.

Stephen Nasser reported his statue stolen to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on June 25 near Peace Way and Grand Canyon Drive.

The statue is of two little boys climbing a ladder, something that holds deep personal meaning for Nasser, as it symbolizes his brother, who died in the Holocaust.

Nasser was the only member of his 21-person family to survive a Nazi death camp roughly 80 years ago.

Days later, an off-duty officer spotted the stolen statue, and with the work of the LVMPD Summerlin Area Command, the statue was recovered and returned to Nasser.

Police said they even bought Nasser items to help him secure the statue moving forward.

LVMPD offered sincere thanks to everyone who helped bring this powerful symbol back home.

The investigation remains active.