Las Vegas health officials warn of measles case linked to ConExpo attendee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada health officials are warning of a recent measles case in a Las Vegas visitor who attended a popular convention.

What happened?

The Southern Nevada Health District says the visitor attended ConExpo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 6 and 7 and spent time in the area on March 8.

"The person was infectious throughout this time," health officials stated.

What does this mean for people who attended?

"Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, and up to nine out of 10 people who are not immune may become infected if they are exposed to the virus," health officials warned.

They add that the measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area.

If you were at the Las Vegas Convention Center during this time, you're advised to contact your health care provider if you are not fully vaccinated against measles or if you have not previously had the disease.

How do you know if you've been infected?

Symptoms of measles can develop within seven to 21 days after exposure. If you think you've been exposed, health officials advise you to monitor for symptoms, which include a characteristic rash that typically appears one to four days after early symptoms. Other symptoms to look out for include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes.

"Measles can spread from about four days before the rash appears until four days after," health officials noted.

What should you do if you have symptoms?

If you have symptoms of measles, health officials say you should avoid contact with other people and call ahead before visiting a health care facility so staff can take precautions to prevent additional exposure to others.

Health officials note that the measles vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine, is "safe and highly effective, and two doses provide about 97% protection against measles."

How common are measles cases in Southern Nevada?

The Southern Nevada Health District documented one confirmed case of measles in Clark County in 2025, officials said. They've issued a few warnings in recent months about infected travelers passing through Harry Reid International Airport.

The State of Nevada's measles threat level was recently upgraded, according to the latest report from the Nevada Hospital Association. That alert comes in response to outbreaks in Utah and Arizona. The hospital association noted that those states' links to Nevada through the Interstate 15 corridor and Las Vegas tourism prompted the heightened threat level.