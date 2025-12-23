Las Vegas airport travelers warned of potential exposure to passenger with measles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers who visited Harry Reid International Airport on December 13 are being warned of potential exposure to measles.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday confirmed an out-of-state visitor with measles traveled through the Las Vegas airport between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Health officials say the individual spent time near the D gates, specifically gate D1, for a flight that arrived at approximately 12 a.m.

They say anyone who was in the D gates during that timeframe may have been exposed to measles and should take precautions.

Health officials stress that measles is "one of the most contagious respiratory diseases," and the virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left, meaning you can be exposed even if you don't have direct contact with an infected person.

Symptoms of measles can manifest within seven to 21 days after exposure, SNHD officials noted. Symptoms to watch out for include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. The characteristic rash associated with measles typically appears one to four days after initial symptoms, and the virus can be spread from about four days before the rash appears until four days after.

Those who may have been exposed are advised to check their immunization records. If you are not fully vaccinated against measles, or if you have previously had the disease, health officials say you should contact your health care provider as soon as possible, especially if you develop a rash or fever.

"People who are experiencing symptoms should stay home, avoid public places and contact with others, and call ahead before visiting a health care facility so providers can take precautions and prevent further exposure," health officials stated.

This is the second time in recent months that SNHD has warned of potential measles exposure at Harry Reid International. Another case was reported in October, prompting a similar warning.

Health officials also note that they recently reported the first confirmed case of measles in a Clark County resident since 2018.

"Measles cases and outbreaks continue to be reported across the United States, underscoring the importance of vaccination and rapid public health response," SNHD officials stated.

They add that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, often referred to as the MMR vaccine, "is safe and highly effective in preventing illness." Two doses of that vaccine provide approximately 97% protection against measles.

"Staying up to date on recommended vaccinations is the best way to protect individuals, families and the community from outbreaks of preventable disease," officials stated.