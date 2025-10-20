Southern Nevada Health District warns airport travelers after visitor tests positive for measles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is warning recent airport travelers about a confirmed case of measles from a visitor from out of state.

Potential exposures happened on Monday, Oct.13 at Harry Reid International Airport. The visitor is confirmed to have spent time in Terminal 3 at the E Gates for a flight departing at around 8 a.m. and did not go to any additional locations outside of the airport.

Due to the highly contagious nature of measles, those who may have had contact with this person should review their immunization status and contact their health care providers if they are not fully vaccinated against measles or have not had the disease.

Measles symptoms can develop within seven to 21 days after exposure. Anyone who has been exposed should look out for early symptoms.

What are some symptoms to look out for?



Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red eyes

Rash appearing one to four days after early symptoms begin.

Measles can spread beginning about four days before the rash appears until fours days after.

Children younger than 5, adults older than 20, pregnant woman and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of complications.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine provides 97% protection against measles and staying up-to-date with recommended vaccines is the best way to protect people, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Clark County has not had a confirmed case of measles in a resident since 2018.

For more information about the vaccine, you can click here. To make an appointment for a vaccination at a Southern Nevada Health District clinic, you can click here.