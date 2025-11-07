Potential measles exposure at local hospital after reported case in Clark County infant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the first confirmed case of measles in Clark County since 2018.

The case involves an infant who was not yet eligible to receive the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

The child was hospitalized and has since been discharged and is recovering.

Community members may have been exposed to measles at the following location and times:



St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus Pediatric Emergency Department

Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



“Measles is highly contagious and can spread to others simply by being in the same room with an infected person,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “We encourage anyone who visited the listed location during the exposure periods to monitor for symptoms and contact their health care provider if they develop signs of illness. It is very important to call ahead before seeking care so that steps can be taken to avoid exposing others.”

People who were at the exposure locations listed above should:



Monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

Check vaccination status.

Contact their health care provider if symptoms develop.

Call ahead before going to a health care facility.

As of November 4, 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 1,681 measles cases nationwide this year, including three confirmed deaths.

Current measles activity continues to be associated with exposure to the virus during international travel and subsequent spread among unvaccinated individuals.

Measles symptoms typically develop seven to 14 days after exposure but can take up to three weeks to develop. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. A red rash usually appears three to five days after the initial symptoms start.

A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after it begins. The virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours and be transferred to the nose or mouth by touching infected surfaces.

There is no specific treatment for measles. Supportive care such as rest, fluids and fever-reducing medications is recommended. Complications can include ear infections, pneumonia, and, in rare cases, death.

For additional information on measles, you can visit SNHD's website.