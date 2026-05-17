LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is shaping up for a busy weekend, with several large events expected to draw massive crowds across the valley starting Friday night.

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), a massive three-day music festival, is taking over the northeast valley. Attendees are already preparing for the scale of the event.

"It extend like a lot higher than that. So it's like really hard to see because it's like 100,000 or like more people in like EDC, right? So then we make sure we have like a way to find like people," one festivalgoer said.

WATCH | A packed weekend in Las Vegas: EDC, X Games stunt and new day club opening

Las Vegas gears up for a packed weekend with EDC, X Games stunt and new day club opening

For some, the festival is marking an even bigger occasion.

"We got lucky enough to be chosen to be getting married at EDC," another attendee said.

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Large crowds are expected to bring heavy traffic to the area. Backups will likely reach the resort corridor in the evenings. Shuttles are being recommended as an easier alternative.

"Not that bad. And that's what we're, we're, we're doing the shuttles here because the shuttles, it's a lot easier," one visitor said.

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I'm traveling down a stretch of road in the northeast valley that is expected to be a problem area for many this weekend. If you don't have to be out here, you may want to avoid it.

Traffic EDC returns: Las Vegas locals brace for the bass and the traffic KTNV Staff

For those skipping EDC, the valley's newest day club is now open. The Omnia Day Club at Caesars Palace is celebrating its opening with another major event — X Games superstar Colby Raha will attempt the highest vertical jump on a motorcycle, aiming to clear the Caesars Palace front fountains at roughly 100 feet in the air.

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"Should be around 100 ft up in the air at Caesars Palace," said Joe Pennington with The Evel Knievel Experience.

The stunt carries significant historical weight. Evel Knievel famously failed the same jump on New Year's Eve in 1967.

"History of stunt of daredevils in Las Vegas is incredible, starting with Evel Knievel," Pennington said.

Local News Motorcycle stunt on Las Vegas Strip planned to mark Caesars Palace anniversary Jarah Wright

Las Vegas was known as Knievel's playground, and soon he will have a permanent home in the valley. The Evel Knievel Experience, a new interactive museum, opens in the Las Vegas Arts District on June 27.

"We have all kinds of artifacts, Evel Knievel's toys, his motorcycles, his other vehicles, capes, canes, casts. And all that cool stuff but it's really more of an experience because we've included a VR jump into it so that guests can strap on the visor will show what it's like to jump over 17 police cars," Pennington said.

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Raha noted the timing of the museum's arrival in Las Vegas is fitting.

"Vegas gets what, 45 million visitors a year, and this is a tourist attraction, so that's made in heaven right there," Pennington said.

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