EDC returns: Las Vegas locals brace for the bass and the traffic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The neon lights are warming up, the beats are about to drop, and yes—the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is about to transform into a massive dance floor once again.

Electric Daisy Carnival weekend is almost here, and whether you're planning to rave until sunrise or just trying to get to work, there's one thing we all need to prepare for: traffic.

Here's your survival guide to navigating the chaos:

🚧 Tuesday night: The prep work begins! Shoulder restriping kicks off along I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard. Think of it as the opening act before the main show.

⛔ Wednesday at 5 p.m.: Things get real. The southbound I-15 ramp to Sahara closes, along with the Sahara Avenue south bridge near Las Vegas Boulevard. Why? Because Thursday's about to get wild.

🎉 Thursday at 6 p.m.: The World Party Parade takes over! Picture this: 15 massive floats, performers in full festival gear, marching bands, and 2.5 hours of pure spectacle rolling through the streets.

It's free, family-friendly, and celebrates EDC's incredible 30-year journey. Pro tip: If you can't beat 'em, join 'em—grab the family and enjoy the show!

⚠️ Friday 2 p.m. through Monday 6 a.m.: This is the big one, folks. Exercise serious patience and add major buffer time if you're traveling on:

I-15 near the Speedway

Las Vegas Boulevard between Nellis and Apex

Craig between Nellis and Las Vegas Boulevard

Bottom line: Plan ahead, stay patient, and maybe discover some new back roads. The ravers will eventually head home, but the memories (and the traffic stories) will last forever.

FROM 2024: What to know for getting around Las Vegas with EDC traffic

What to know for getting around Las Vegas with EDC traffic

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